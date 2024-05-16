Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund: Round 3 Success!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CVS Falkirk & District are pleased to share the results of the most recent round of the Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Created by Scottish Government and managed by Third Sector Interfaces (TSIs) across Scotland, the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for Adults (the Fund) supports community-based initiatives that promote and develop good mental health and wellbeing and/or mitigate and protect against the impact of distress and mental ill health. Since the beginning of the Fund in 2021, it has provided around 3300 grants to third sector groups and organisations across Scotland delivering community-based mental health and wellbeing support.

Totalling a local investment of over £435,000, there were 36 third sector groups and organisations who made successful applications to the Fund – a full list of whom can be found on the CVS Falkirk & District website (linked). Funded projects include:

Home 2 Hospital:

“Anyone who has just received a cancer diagnosis knows that there are a number of anxieties to deal with, one of which is how they will get to the range of appointments for tests and treatment which will be vital to their recovery. Based in Larbert and Stenhousemuir, we aim to relieve them of this particular stress by offering them a free, comfortable door to door service tailored to their personal needs. We found the application process fairly straightforward and were delighted to hear we had been successful. As well as providing much needed funds, we feel this gives a strong message that our project not only offers practical help but also helps to reduce stress and anxiety for people on their cancer journey.” – Jean Geddes, Secretary for Home 2 Hospital.

Dates-n-Mates Falkirk:

“We are delighted to receive this generous funding, which will enable us to expand our efforts in addressing the mental health disparities faced by adults with learning disabilities. Social isolation has a huge negative impact on our mental health and wellbeing and we know the past few years especially have been challenging for our members. This funding will enable us to deliver more events and workshops to build members confidence, enhance wellbeing and make new friends.” – Carolyn Dick, Regional Lead of Dates-n-Mates Falkirk.

The Fund being distributed by Third Sector Interfaces reflected the importance placed on community support as part of the overall mental health infrastructure – and we are pleased to confirm that following the most recent awards in Falkirk being made in March 2024, a further round of the Fund has been announced by Scottish Government. CVS Falkirk & District, Deputy CEO, Lynsey Hansford said:

“CVS Falkirk & District received a record number of applications to this latest round of the Fund, demonstrating a desire within the third sector to develop their approach to meeting the mental health and wellbeing needs they see every day in their communities. We are pleased to have been able to make 36 awards from the most recent iteration of the Fund in March 2024 and the news that another round of this Fund will be made available is very welcome.”

Likely to be launched towards the end of 2024, CVS Falkirk & District will share more information about this opportunity as it becomes available.