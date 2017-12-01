Comic takeover at Falkirk Library

Mini caped crusades descended on Falkirk Library on Saturday for a comic takeover day.

The day gave families a chance to meet comic creators, dress up, and get in some Christmas shopping with stalls from crafters and artists.

Lynne James, development librarian for young people said: “This is the first time we’ve held an event like this and we’re thrilled by the response both from the families who attended and the artists, comic creators and crafters who hosted a stall on the day.

“There was lots going on, with comic art and Lego for kids, stalls of comic books and geek gear and a green screen photo booth, where everyone had the chance to dress up and be dropped into a photo of their choice.

“We had a really interesting panel discussion with Sha Nazir of BHP comics, illustrator Clare Forrest and author/former editor of 2000AD David Bishop.”

For more information, visit the blog on http://librarylovefalkirk.com.

The library hope to host a similar event next year.