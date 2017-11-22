Comic Book Day will be a scream

A day of comic fun and superheroes awaits families who visit Falkirk Library next Saturday.

The big comic book day, on November 25, will give everyone a chance to meet comic creators, dress up, and get in some Christmas shopping with stalls from crafters and artists.

The programme includes:

• A panel of comic creators, including 2000 AD’s David Bishop

• Comic and geek craft stalls - a great chance to do some Christmas shopping

• Comic crafts, art and Lego for children all day

• Green Screen photo booth, where you can be dropped into a photo with some comic book, sci-fi or superhero action

• Cosplay competition

• Big geek ‘pub’ quiz.

The event, which runs from 11am until 4pm, is free and no tickets are needed.

For more details, visit the Falkirk Community Trust website or look for updates on Facebook and Instagram @falkirklibraries.