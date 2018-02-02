College links with canals to create new opportunities

Forth Valley College and Scottish Waterways Trust have announced a partnership which aims to help young people explore their full potential.

The five year agreement aims to allow the two organisations to develop both an innovative curriculum and a high quality skills and learning experience.

Karen Moore, Chief Executive of Scottish Waterways Trust, said: “Scotland’s vibrant canal network has been at the heart of communities for over 200 years and provides the perfect place for people to develop and learn new skills.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Forth Valley College which will see us work together to connect more people with the rich heritage and thriving biodiversity of the waterways on their doorstep.

“Through the partnership we aim to help people unlock their full potential while safeguarding the canals which are a vital part of the country’s past and have a bright place in its future.

“In particular, we are looking forward to seeing the partnership create greater opportunities for young people on our canal college skills training programmes, helping them build the confidence, knowledge and skills they need on their journey into employment.”

College Principal, Dr Ken Thomson, said: “We are looking forward to taking several exciting initiatives forward to benefit local students and the community as a whole.

“SWT – who have their HQ in Falkirk – have done tremendous work across the country to develop, enhance and improve Scotland’s valuable waterways and we feel this partnership is a great fit and will help the college, Scottish Waterways Trust and the country as a whole.”