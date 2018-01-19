Collapsed sewer in Banknock spells traffic snag

A section of the A803 Kilsyth road in Banknock will be closed from 8am tomorrow for up to three days to allow repairs on a collapsed sewer.

A diversion route will be in place while work takes place on a stretch running from Banknock Community Hall to the junction at Bankview care home.

Scott Fraser, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “Travellers heading west towards Glasgow will be diverted via Bonnybridge, the B816 via Wardpark North, onto Eastfield Road through Carrickstone, onto the B802 towards Croy and then back onto the A803.

“For drivers heading east, the route is reversed.

“We suggest that southbound travellers on the M80 who are wanting to travel west on the

A803 should exit the M80 at junction 6 rather than junction 7.

“Our contractor Kier will be on site and speaking to local businesses affected by the road closure.

“We apologise to local residents, businesses and commuters for the disruption and thank

them in advance for their patience and understanding, but this is essential work which must be carried out.”

“Our customers can to keep up-to- date on the Scottish Water dedicated webpage: https://www.scottishwater.co.uk/banknock.”