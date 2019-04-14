Cockapoo wave that says ‘I love you’

Pets have all sorts of ways of showing their affection, from the subtle purr of a car to the joyful bark of welcome from the family dog.

But this Stenhousemuir pooch has taken the whole thing a step further, by actually waving to his owners or their friends as they approach the house.

Poppy gives his favourite human a special “welcome back” paw salute every time.

No frantic tail-wagging, barking or leaping up at the door ... just a gentle but emphatic gesture that says as least as much as this little Cockapoo would be able to say if he could speak.

If you have a pet with a similarly impressive “party trick” speciality please send us your video clip to editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk and we’ll share it online.

A cat biting your toes to attract your attention when you’ve overslept doesn’t count ... they all do that.