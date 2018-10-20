Club is bowled over by £11.6k funds windfall

Grangemouth Bowling Club is this weekend celebrating a £11,600 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust for the refurbishment and improvement of club facilities.

As the club approaches its bicentenary celebrations in 2020 members are looking to make improvements - and this project will see replacement of the banks of the east green with artificial banks.

Club president Martin Webster said: ‘We’re delighted to receive this much needed funding, which will enable us to improve the facilities for our members but also to add disabled access to the green as part of the project

“We want to continue to upgrade our facilities for members and guests and this Grant will allow us to do so”.

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund – an important source of funding which came into effect in April 2015.

“The scheme is linked to the Scottish Landfill Tax and encourages landfill site operators to provide contributions to approved bodies, who can then pass the funds onto community and environmental projects.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Grangemouth Bowling Club.”