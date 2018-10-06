Closures, delays and diversions on Kincardine Bridge from Wednesday

Overnight full and partial road closures will take place on the A985 Kincardine Bridge from next week to allow essential road surface maintenance to take place.

The scheme launches with three full closures (with diversions) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with work set to continue until November 30.

Lane closures will begin on the Northbound lane from 6am on Saturday (October 13) through to 8pm on Tuesday, October 30, when there will be a full closure to allow resurfacing and switching of the traffic management to the Southbound lane

From 6am on Wednesday, October 31, the lane closures will resume until the work is completed.

During the full closure the diversion will be as follows:

Northbound traffic will be diverted to A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge via Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

At Kilbagie Roundabout, traffic will join the A977 to Kincardine with the diversion ending at Longannet (Toll) Roundabout.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Longannet (Toll) Roundabout via the A977 and at Kilbagie Roundabout will take the first exit onto the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge. The diversion will end at Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

During lane closures the diversion route will be as follows:

Northbound traffic travelling on the A876 will be directed to two dedicated lanes - left hand lane for A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge and right hand lane for A985 Kincardine Bridge.

Traffic proceeding to Clackmannanshire Bridge will continue unimpeded through Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

Kincardine Bridge traffic will be directed to Higgins Neuk Roundabout, where a temporary signalled junction will filter traffic onto the roundabout to control traffic flow.

From here, traffic will proceed past works in single file, controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Southbound A876 traffic will stop at the Higgins Neuk Roundabout temporary traffic signals where it will have the option to make a left turn onto A985 Kincardine Bridge or to continue in a southerly direction through the roundabout onto the A876.

Traffic travelling southbound on the A985 Kincardine Bridge will travel in single file past the works under the control of the temporary traffic signals.

From here, motorists will reach Higgins Neuk Roundabout and give way to traffic on the right.

The £300,000 work includes replacement of the road surface, bridge deck waterproofing and new expansion joints to the southern viaduct span section of the bridge.

Construction firm Amey says this will benefit around 13,000 vehicles that use the bridge each day by ensuring road users experience greater journey time reliability, continued safety and comfort.

The scheme is the sixth and last but one phase of an ongoing refurbishment programme on the bridge, which has seen £1.6million worth of improvement works since 2015.

Traffic delays (expected to be up to 12 minutes) will be monitored during work, and flagged up to bridge users in real-time sign updates.

During the work pedestrian footways and cycle paths will remain open (even during night-time full bridge closures), although cyclists will be instructed to dismount when using the cycle path across the bridge.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland

All dates/work are weather dependent and may be subject to change.

Updates will be provided via the South East Trunk Roads website: https://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/