Closure-hit M&S offers Falkirk shoppers a ‘celebration’ golden ticket

Embattled stores firm Marks and Spencer - which has controversially axed its branch in Falkirk High Street - is nevertheless celebrating its centenary with a customer giveaway.

On Saturday, September 29, the first 100 shoppers at the firm’s Simply Food outlet in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park will be given a “golden ticket” ranging from £5 to £200 money off vouchers to use in the store.

The promotion aims “to celebrate 100 years of M&S serving Scotland”, but follows a wave of closures.

The first M&S opened in Dundee in the autumn of 1918, and a century later - despite the loss of high profile stores, like Falkirk’s, now claims to serve two million customers a week across Scotland.

The firm says it still employs 6,500 north of the border.

David Bates, Regional Director for M&S in Scotland, said: “We’re proud to have served Scotland for 100 years and our customers have been a massive part of our success.

“We want them to celebrate with us, so we are excited to present the first 100 customers in each of our mainchain Scottish stores the opportunity to win big – all they have to do is peel back the golden ticket to reveal their prize.

“We want all our Scottish customers to join us on September 29 for our biggest ever Scottish giveaway.”

