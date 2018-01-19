Clock set for a comeback

For years it was an eyecatching and useful adornment to Falkirk’s Dollar Park, and now two local groups are eager to see it fully restored.

A £20,000 fundraising effort is underway to recreate the park’s once magnificent Floral Clock, and Cyrenians and Falkirk Rotary Club are urging local people to help them make it a success.

Cyrenians senior manager Lynda Ross-Hale said: “Through our work in the Walled Garden within Dollar Park we have been fortunate to have heard people’s memories of the clock.

“Cyrenians in partnership with Falkirk Rotary would like to build on those memories and build a new clock.

“This would create new memories for the future and, further reconnect the community to the park.”

A major snag is that hard cash is needed for the actual clock mechanism, besides the clock hands, plants and electricity - so a Justgiving page has been launched at www.mypark.scot/projects/dollar-park-floral-clock for donations.

The project is already off to a flying start with help from Friends of Dollar Park, volunteers, and offenders on Community Payback orders.

But more help is needed, for example from local businesses – and the assistance of someone with knowledge of clock mechanisms would be particularly welcome.

Ideally the clock will be fully operational in around a month’s time, so that plants can be installed and allowed to flower in time for the opening of the park’s Arnotdale House in the autumn.