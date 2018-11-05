Clean up of Dobbie Hall war memorial by community

Members of Stenhousemuir community have helped clean up the Dobbie Hall war memorial in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Funding for the project has been provided from the Dobbie Hall Trust, Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Torwood community council, as well as Falkirk Council’s property service.

It will be completed in time for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade which will leave from Park Drive, Stenhousemuir and walk to the memorial.

Councillor Gary Bouse said: “I was on the parade last year and realised work needed to be carried out to the memorial.

“Last month I approached the community council and the trust to see if they could help. I also spoke to the property service at the council. I felt it was appropriate to do something as it is 100 years since the WW1 ended.

“But beforehand I did some research into Historic Environment Scotland and War Memorials Trust to see how the project should be handled.

“They suggested I contact those responsible for the memorial to see if they wanted it cleaned. I got in touch with the Argyll Regiment and the British Legion and spoke to former Major John Baff who agreed something should be done.

“Falkirk Council has provided some money to paint the dates 1914 to 1918 and 1939 to 1945 gold.”

So far volunteers have used the money from the Dobbie Hall Trust and the community council to clean the slabs, straighten and paint the railings on the gate and tidy the weeds.

Mr Bouse added: “I hope this will help preserve the memorial for future generations.”