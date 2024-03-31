Classic Music Live! Falkirk, Trinity Church

The wonderfully talented saxophonist Lewis Banks and brilliant pianist Marianna Abrahamyan demonstrated that chamber music composition is alive and well in the 20th/21st century. Playing soprano saxophone, the bright “Children’s Songs” by Chic Corea contrasted the mournful mood of “So My Tears Flow” by Jay Capperauld before the intricate and lively rhythm of “Gate” by Graham Fitkin completed the first half. In these pieces, controlled breathing enabled Lewis to maintain a sure, clear tone while the ever changing rhythms were beautifully synchronised by Marianna. In the second half the balance between alto saxophone and piano was of utmost importance and the pieces gave Marianna greater opportunity to showcase her superb pianism. “La Muerte del Angel” by Astor Piazzolla, followed by “Hot Sonate” by Erwin Schullhoff and “Piece en forme de Habanera” were stuffed with difficult passages which were handled masterfully by both musicians. To close the concert the duo played the beautiful Intermezzo and frantic Farandole from the “L’Arlesienne Fantasy” by Santiago Baez which was greeted with enthusiastic applause.