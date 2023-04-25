Classic Car Show to be held in aid of charities

The club's 2022 show was a huge success, held in sight of the Wallace Monument.

From its first show in 2005, the Stirling and District Car Club’s focus has been on raising much-needed funds to support small local charities. And due to the generosity of classic vehicle owners, the public and local businesses, over £100,000 has been donated to a wide range of causes.

Last year was the first show the club was able to run after the Covid-19 pandemic, and despite all the uncertainties it was a great success, with 43 clubs, over 600 cars registered to attend and a very large number of people passing through the gates on the day. As a result, donations were made to three local charities.

The Club is now gearing up for its 2023 show, which will take place on Sunday, May 14 at the Games Park, Bridge of Allan.

This year's event takes place at the park in Bridge of Allan on May 14.

There will be a wide range of vehicles on display, including several from the Falkirk area, along with the usual trade stands and autojumbles.

As is always the case with a volunteer-run club, none of this would happen without the dedication and time given freely of its members to cover the wide range of jobs that need done to put on the show – including stewarding, managing the entries, IT, manning the gates, laying out the showground, looking after the finances, and health and safety. The club are always looking for new members who are willing to help.

