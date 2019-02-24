Chvrches stars in tonight’s symphonic launch of BBC Scotland

Singer Lauren Mayberry of Scots band Chvrches will be the very first voice to be heard on the new BBC Scotland channel at 7pm tonight, in a special performance called Beginning.

The number is billed as a stunning new musical collaboration between the band and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and features Chvrches’ international hit song Miracle.

It’s filmed with a backdrop showing images of Scottish people, iconic places, and landscapes from across the country.

Tony Nellany, Channel Manager and Commissioning Executive, said: “This exclusive performance for BBC Scotland is a terrific celebration of creativity and culture and a wonderful way to open Scotland’s new channel.

“It is a unique collaboration between synth pop and classical music and it is a visual and aural treat.

“It is a fantastic celebration of Scotland, its people, its landscapes and its talent.”

Arranger Paul Campbell and Chvrches’ Iain Cook worked together to harmonise the song between the band and 76 BBC SSO musicians.

Iain Cook, of Chvrches, said: “We were asked to do this with the BBC SSO and immediately jumped at the opportunity - first and foremost because of the prestige of being able to launch the new BBC Scotland channel.

“Also, from a musician’s point of view, getting to work with an incredible orchestra and to hear our song arranged by a really talented orchestrator.

“The whole thing was appealing to us on many levels.”

Paul Campbell, who also conducted the BBC SSO for this project, said: “Personally, it’s always a real joy to collaborate with talented creative people across the arts.

“Director Oscar Sansom’s clear and vibrant vision for the film was totally infectious from the outset, as I crafted the musical build in the orchestra around phenomenal visuals of modern Scotland.”