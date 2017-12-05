Christmas treat for children with additional support needs

Parents of children with additional support needs got together to ensure their sons and daughters enjoyed a large helping of Christmas spirit at St Francis Xavier Church Hall on Sunday.

Around 50 youngsters aged four-months to 18 had a great time with Santa and his elves, while adults, who formed the CAMHS Forth Valley Parents Voices campaign to address the stigma against children with mental health issues, were able to raise an amazing £170 towards their next planned event in Easter 2018.