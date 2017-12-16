Christmas fare for young offenders

Prisoners at Polmont Young Offenders Institution will be given a three-course festive meal on December 25, as well as a box of chocolates.

The special menus on offer at prisons across Scotland include cooked traditional breakfasts and three-course turkey dinners with all the trimmings.

Dishes include nut roasts, lamb curry, Chicken Balmoral, hazelnut cranberry Wellington, meat platters and desserts including Black Forest Gateau, followed by coffee and after-dinner mints.

Prisoners will have the choice of a chicken breast with mushroom sauce and kilted sausage, a vegetable kiev or a spicy burger.

If the inmates are not full up, they get a “night pack” consisting of pasta, chocolate and fruit.

The Scottish Prison Service said the festive menus come at no extra cost as they will be funded out of existing catering budgets.