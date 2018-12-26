Christmas Day power cut hits Airth residents

Airth residents were left facing a Christmas Day headache after a power cut when many were in the middle of cooking their festive meal.

Several streets in were affected by the outage which happened around 1.30pm.

Householders calling the emergency hotline were advised that power would be restored by 3.30pm but they were reconnected at around 2pm.

One resident said: “I was halfway through cooking Christmas dinner when the power went off.

“We were at the stage of transferring the whole meal to my mother’s house in Kincardine but thankfully it was restored before we left.”