Christmas comes to Sensory Centre

Christmas has already arrived at Forth Valley Sensory Centre as it prepares to hold its winter fair on Saturday.

Doors open at the Camelon venue at 11am and the day will include songs, stalls and, of course, Santa – who will be on hand until 2pm. The centre café will be open serving hot drinks and food and there will be activities for children as well as a tombola and raffle with a myriad of marvellous prizes.

Businesses, organisations and individuals kindly donating items include Nandos, Jack Willis, John McNally MP, Kiran’s Trust, The Wheatsheaf, Slimming World, Salon Ian, Base Gym, Royal Oak Alloa, The Coppertop and Sainsburys.

The event is also being supported by Morrisons Falkirk, Tunnocks, Falkirk Delivers, Falkirk Roundtable and DWP Volunteers.

Martin Allen, Sensory Centre partnership manager, said: “We are delighted so many businesses and organisations are helping support of Winter Fair this year. It underlines what the event means, not only to our centre users but also the local community.

“This year the Winter Fair is completely free to enter, although of course there will be a small charge for some activities. We hope this encourages as many people as possible to come along, see what the centre has to offer and learn more about how we can help people with sensory loss in Falkirk and across Forth Valley.”

Also appearing on the day will be representatives from Guide Dogs and Hearing Dogs and operating the stalls will be The Wee Kitchen Company, Forever Living, Silent Sparkles, Partylite, Scentsy and a number of other local vendors.

Mr Allen added: “Fundraising at the centre is a year round activity as with many charities. We’d love to hear from more local firms and look at ways we can work together, combining sensory awareness training for staff with our fundraising aims.

“Individual donors and fundraisers are always welcome too so if you are thinking of running a marathon in 2018 why not do it for the Centre?”

Visit www.forthvalleysensorycentre.org for more information.