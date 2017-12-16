Christmas cheer for children’s ward

Ofgem accredited energy comparison website Energylinx overlooked its usual Secret Santa tradition for something more rewarding this year.

When one of Energylinx’s advisors, Holly Jenkins, suggested donating gifts to Forth Valley children’s ward instead of Secret Santa, the team agreed, and once the money had been collected, Energylinx doubled the amount.

Christmas can be a particularly low-spirited time for children undergoing treatment in hospital and Energylinx wanted to do something that will help the families in Forth Valley that will be experiencing a Christmas apart.

Kirstin Rhymer, marketing executive at Energylinx, said: “Instead of our usual Secret Santa this year, we decided to buy gifts for local children who may not receive their usual presents from Santa.

It’s such a good cause and we are fortunate enough to have a great team that all got behind this idea and helped make it happen.

“We thank Smyth’s Toy Store in Falkirk, which generously offered a discount when they found out where the presents were going - this meant our money went even further.”