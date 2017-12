A chip shop has taken traditional festive food and added a deep fried element to the mix

The Union Chippie in Camelon is giving pigs in blankets and mince pies the deep fried treatment much to the delight of its loyal customers.

Union Chippie staff serve up some deep fried festive food

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen took the deep fried delicacies to unsuspecting members of the public to get a reaction.