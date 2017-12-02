Chicken and mushroom pie is a bit fishy

Supermarket Morrisons is recalling a potentially dodgy batch of own brand Traditional Chicken and Mushroom 400g pies - which could contain fish and mustard.
The product batch was intended for use by December 4, but may potentially include ingredients which are a possible health rish to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to either of these ingredients.
Morrisons is asking anyone with a fish or mustard allergy not to consume the product and instead return it to the store for a full refund.
No other products are affected.
A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.