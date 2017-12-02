Chicken and mushroom pie is a bit fishy

Supermarket Morrisons is recalling a potentially dodgy batch of own brand Traditional Chicken and Mushroom 400g pies - which could contain fish and mustard.

The product batch was intended for use by December 4, but may potentially include ingredients which are a possible health rish to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to either of these ingredients.

Morrisons is asking anyone with a fish or mustard allergy not to consume the product and instead return it to the store for a full refund.

No other products are affected.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”