Check out the chicks at Muiravonside

Muiravonside Country Park is offering families the chance to see some real Easter chicks - and bunnies - as part of its fun activities for Easter.

The Park is staging a Great Easter Egg Hunt, which runs from 10am to 3pm every day from today until Monday (costs £1), and you can collect clue sheets from the cafe.

Meanwhile Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway is promising a free tasty Easter treat for every child who visits this weekend, along with the chance to win a prize for the best traditional Easter Bonnet - and there’s an Easter Egg Hunt too.

Visit www.bkrailway.co.uk for further information and booking details.