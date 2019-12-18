Charity seeking ramblers’ views on walking in Falkirk district

Ramblers are being asked to share their views on walking in Falkirk district.

Those who complete Forth Environment Link’s two-question survey will be in with a chance of winning a £25 high street voucher.

To take part in the environmental charity’s survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VXSGY2X and leave contact information in order to be included in the prize draw.

The deadline for responses is noon on Saturday, January 5, 2020.

The lucky winner will be announced on Forth Environment Link Falkirk’s Facebook page the following Monday.