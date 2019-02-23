Charity offers key local support for Falkirk’s sight loss veterans

Falkirk area veterans who suffer from sight loss now have a brand new lunch group to enjoy at the Best Western Hotel.

Run by the charity Scottish War Blinded, a main aim is to tackle social isolation and help build vibrant new friendships.

The organisation says two thirds of its members have experienced loneliness, and that access to the charity’s services plays a major role in making things better.

The new lunch fixture in Falkirk means it now runs lunch groups in 18 locations across Scotland.

“This is an exciting new monthly event for Scottish War Blinded members in the Falkirk area,” says outreach worker, John Kerr, who runs the group.

“Our first meet-up in February was a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere, with members and relatives sharing their stories and getting to know one another.

“We are really looking forward to introducing more veterans with sight loss to each other and I’m sure we’ll see some fast friendships develop in the coming months.”

He added: “Carers and partners are also very welcome to accompany members to the group – it’s a fantastic way for them to meet others and have a bit of a break, too.

“We will also on occasion be welcoming guest speakers, such as members of the Scottish War Blinded rehabilitation team, who can provide helpful tips and expert advice.”

He wants to encourage any veteran with sight loss, no matter how or when they lost their sight, to reach out to Scottish War Blinded for free support.

The charity’s director, Rebecca Barr, said: “We are very keen to grow our community in the area and hope that anyone attending the Falkirk group will thoroughly enjoy getting to know some new faces.

“Our lunch groups are important social events for many Scottish War Blinded veterans across the country.

“We have seen many friendships flourish as a result of members being brought together at these monthly meet-ups.

“If you are a veteran with sight loss, or you are a relative, friend or carer of someone who is, we’d love to hear from you.”

The next Scottish War Blinded Falkirk lunch groups will take place on Tuesday, March 12, and Tuesday, April 9, at the Best Western Park Hotel, Camelon Road, Falkirk, from 12pm until 2pm.

After April, they will take place on every first Tuesday of the month.

Scottish War Blinded gives free support to former servicemen and women of all ages, no matter if they lost their sight during or after service.

For more information about the support offered to veterans with sight loss in Falkirk and to refer a veteran to the charity, call 0800 035 6409 or get in touch online at www.scottishwarblinded.org.