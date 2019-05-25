Chance to see Grangemouth flood defence plans

Falkirk Council is staging two drop-in exhibitions on a proposed flood defence scheme for the Grangemouth area next week.

The events, likely to interest residents in Grangemouth, Carron, Carronshire and Glensburgh, will have displays outlining the measures intended, and members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

If approved the scheme would fover parts of the River Avon, River Carron, the Grange Burn and the Forth Estuary.

The exhibitions are on Tuesday, from 11am – 7.30pm at Carron and Caronshore Bowling Club, Carron Drive, Carron,

and Thursday at the same time 11am at Bowhouse Community Association Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.