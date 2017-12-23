Champion Susie stars in Burns tribute

Even as it is preparing for some of its busiest nights of the year Falkirk pub Behind the Wall has next month’s Burns Night fully sorted.

The bar has organised what many Burns buffs will agree is a formidable team of speakers - in fact easily one of the best in the country.

With star piper Fraser McIntosh piping in the haggis, the Toast to the Lassies will be given by legendary after-dinner speaker Willie Allan.

Then - another real coup for the venue - a recitation of Tam o’Shanter will be given by Susie Chown, who in 2015 became that poem’s official World Champion.

She won the coveted title at a fiercely-contested competition in the Globe Inn in Dumfries (one of Burns’ favourite haunts).

One of six finalists, she was the only female contestant - but stole the show.

Burns tunes will also be supplied by talented duo Calum and Charlie.

Tickets for the event and its three course dinner on Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm, are £29.50p.