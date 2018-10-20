Champion band is heading to Grangemouth

A brass band regularly lauded as one of the best in the world is performing in Grangemouth next Saturday.

Whitburn Band, currently ninth in the world rankings, is also the current Scottish and Scottish Open brass band champions.

The band regularly performs on some of the biggest stages in the world, such as the Royal Albert Hall in London where it played earlier this month.

Whitburn has been Scottish champions on 20 occasions and this year has performed at both Celtic Connections and the Edinburgh International Festival.

The band will perform at Zetland Parish Church in Grangemouth on Saturday, October 27 at 7,30pm.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available on the door or by calling 01324 336 729.