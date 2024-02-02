CENTRAL SCOTLAND SONG CLUB AT ICONS BAR AND GRILL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a hugely successful 2023, where the free entry monthly sessions have become a staple in local music lovers and performers diaries, Central Scotland Song Club returns to Icons Bar and Grill on Sunday, February 18 from 3-6pm with DOVV as the featured artist. Partnering with Icons the live sessions have created an 'all welcome' community of performing artists and fans of live music.

Each month the club welcomes a featured artist who typically plays original music peppered by a couple of cover versions with 12 to 14 local artists from across Forth Valley (any beyond) also playing on the day. In 2023, the club welcomed a plethora of outstanding talent both local and from further afield with established local artists such as Kieran Fisher showcasing their songs as featured artists whilst other featured artists from across Scotland included Hunter & McMustard, John Rush, Robin Ashcroft, Connor Fyfe, Ant Thomaz and Ewan MacFarlane (of Apollo 440 and The Grim Northern Social fame). The club has quickly established itself as one of the places to play live for new and upcoming musicians and in 2023 the club was delighted to regularly welcome local band The Radiations, Dundee based Triple A's and Glasgow based Pistol Daisys to perform.

Club co-founder Barry Honeyman comments "it's been such a pleasure to see the club growing into one of the most important monthly dates for musicians across the Forth Valley. It's been a genuine honour to be playing a small part in the growing live music scene in Central Scotland and being joined by my friends and co-founders Bazza Mills, local music photographer, and Paul Rubix, local musician and DJ, has meant that our combined skills allow us to really support the performers on the day and ensure a well structured running order".

Catch upcoming singer songwriter DOVV at Icons Bar and Grill

The first session of 2024 promises to be another belter with Fife based musician Dovv as our featured artist being joined with our biggest line-up of talent yet with local artists Andy Wyper, Anthony Niven, Greg Anderson, Erin Ramsay and Danny Anderson just a few of the names entertaining on the day. The popular events always draw a crowd and it is always best to book a table in advance.