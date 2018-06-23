Cats Protection offers low cost help to keep your pet safe

Cat owners who live in the FK postcode area and who are on low income are being urged to “snip/spay and chip” their pets from just £5.

On Sunday, July 1, Cats Protection will be providing microchipping and neutering at discounted rates to local cat owners who are pensioners or students, or who are on either means tested benefits or low household income.

The charity will welcome members of the public to its Forth Valley Adoption Centre on Saturday, July 7 between 12pm and 3pm, both to provide more information on its initiative and explain how to go about about volunteering for Cats Protection locally.

Sarah Reid, Cats Protection’s Community Neutering Officer, said: “We can’t wait to meet cat-loving members of the public at our Forth Valley Adoption Centre.

“We will be on hand to answer any questions about the ‘snip/spay and chip’ scheme and to talk about a number of exciting volunteer roles available.

“Microchipping is the most effective way to identify a lost pet and increase the likelihood of a happy reunion if a cat goes wandering.

“If the worst does happen and a cat is victim of a road traffic accident, for example, the owner can be informed. The procedure itself is simple, does not cause any harm and once chips are inserted, cats are unaware of their presence.

“Neutering is really important as female cats breed prolifically, with the potential for up to 18 kittens a year to be born to an un-spayed female.

“The procedure also protects a cat’s health by making them less likely to roam, to spray and to fight, reducing the possibility of contracting life-threatening diseases that can be transmitted by bites and saliva.”

Cats Protection’s Forth Valley Adoption Centre is at Ochilvale Terrace, Fishcross, Alloa, FK10 3HT and can be contacted on 01259 720 555.