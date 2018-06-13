Cat shot with air rifle in Falkirk area

The Scottish SPCA have asked the public to contact them if they have any information about an incident where a cat was shot with an air rifle in the Falkirk area.

The cat, Oreo, lost his left eye due to the attack, which Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray labelled as “deliberate, calculated, and entirely cruel.”

He said: “Owning an air rifle without a licence has been illegal since December 2016. The Society was a huge supporter of restrictions around air rifle ownership because of incidents like this.

“Poor Oreo, the cat, was targeted on two separate occasions. In the first instance the wound looked like a scratch and the pellet wasn’t visible, it was only when Oreo received the injury to his eye that it became clear this was a deliberate attack.

“Oreo is only two years old and has now lost his left eye due to the thoughtless actions of a thug. We are urging cat owners in the area to be extra vigilant to help prevent any further incidents.”

Oreo’s owner, Mr Smith, of Eriskay Court in Falkirk said: “Our wee cat Oreo has been through the most traumatic of events possible, not to mention the grief, pain and outright anger felt by my family.

“Oreo has a long and arduous road ahead of him recovering from this life changing injury. With our love and care he should make a good recovery.

“I’d urge anyone with information to please contact the Scottish SPCA no matter how relevant you think it may be, it could help catch the cruel individual who did this to Oreo.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.