Cash boost for Upper Braes one parent families

A project for needy lone parents based in Falkirk’s Upper Braes has received more than £46,000 from the STV Children’s Appeal.

One Parent Families Scotland supports families experiencing poverty and isolation by providing childcare, advice on benefits and home energy, children’s groups, family events and one to one support for families and children.

The £46,471 grant from the STV Children’s Appeal will help fund a hub for lone parent families with a free emergency store stocked with essentials.

These include hygiene products and nappies, and a clothing bank supplying free winter jackets and school uniforms.

The group also offers opportunities for families to meet and enjoy healthy meals and fun activities together.

Carrol Wilcox, Falkirk Manager at One Parent Families Scotland, said: “Our vision is to support single parents and vulnerable families to significantly reduce their weekly outgoings.

“We achieve this by giving them access to cheaper produce and household items, transport and healthy meals resulting in more disposable income for a better standard of living and the opportunity to achieve their aspirations.

“These groups, along with one to one support, also help reduce isolation, improve the wellbeing of single parents and vulnerable families and give an opportunity to develop sustainable, healthy, and happy relationships.”