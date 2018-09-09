Cash bonus aims to keep Falkirk area NHS services running smoothly

NHS Forth Valley will receive an additional £509,419 to help it cope with added pressures over winter.

The extra cash is being made available earlier than in previous years to allow health boards to put robust plans in place.

The money aims to enable health and social care services to increase weekend discharges in cases where patients are fit to go home.

The Scottish Government says the weekend discharge rate is typically lower than during the week, leading to delays in hospital beds becoming available.

The extra money aims to assist health boards with staff planning over weekends and the festive bank holidays, ensuring both admission and discharge rates can be maintained.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “It’s particularly reassuring that this money is being made available well in advance of this traditionally busy period for our health service, which means there’s plenty of time to get plans in place to ensure that patients will be able to make their way through the system without any unnecessary delays.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman added: “We know winter creates particular pressures on our health and social care system. It’s important that we are well prepared and that’s why we are allocating funding earlier than ever before.

“This investment will ensure boards can put appropriate plans in place – particularly to make sure people are discharged in a timely way when it’s safe to do so, and that the right staff are in place throughout the system.”