A team of Carronshore residents joined forces for a spring litter pick.

Led by Carronshore Heritage Forum, around 20 people got involved in the clean-up on April 6, collecting almost 30 bags of litter and recyclable items.

Areas covered included Kincardine Road from Carronshore Primary School down to Carronshore Cross and Gairdoch Park.

Organisers thanked participants and the council for supplying equipment.