Carronshore family’s snow tiger proves a roaring success

A Carronshore family were the talk of their street after building a giant tiger using leftover snow dumped by the Beast from the East.

The unique efforts of Murray Robertson and his children Fee (8) and Sandy (9) to brighten up their neighbourhood in the wake of last week’s blizzard proved to be a roaring success.

Murray and Sandy Robertson, from Carronshore, proudly pose in front of their snow tiger

Disbelieving Dock Street residents would have been forgiven for thinking they were imagining things when they clapped eyes on a window-high snow sculpure of a tiger on Sunday afternoon.

But that was very much the scene that greeted them.

As was undoubtedly the case for many families in the Falkirk district, the Robertsons had grown increasingly frustrated after spending a number of days stuck indoors due to the freezing conditions.

Having reached the point where he could take no more, dad Murray, who owns Grangemouth’s Studio IX tattoo business, devised his crafty plan to banish the boredom.

Tiger fanatic Fee Robertson was delighted with the snow tiger her family created in Dock Street, Carronshore

Within five hours, the family’s driveway was home to a fully spray-painted snow tiger.

And Carronshore Primary pupils Sandy and Fee were more than happy to lend their support as the trio set about making their masterpiece.

Murray said: “The kids were delighted. I got them to give me a hand to build it.

“It was just a way for everybody to get out and blow off some steam after being stuck in the house for four days. Everybody was feeling it at some point.

“I had a massive pile of snow and was thinking, ‘I could make something out of that’.

“We thought we would go for a tiger so we cleared the drive and started carving it.

“I had spray paint in the garage. I had an incling spray paint would work well on compact snow.

“Me and the kids started at about 11.30am and finished about 4.30pm.

“One of the neighbours said it was the last thing they expected to see in the street but everybody got cheered up.”

The positive reactions the Robertsons received have given the family inspiration for whenever snow next batters the area.

Murray added: “I can’t wait until next winter!”