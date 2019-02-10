Carrongrove House flats conversion goes on the market

A landmark Victorian building recalling Denny’s former industrial heritage is now on the market as a flats conversion, with asking prices from £190,000 to £250,000.

Builder MacTaggart and Mickel says it hired specialist architects and craftsmen to breathe new life into the historic B-listed mansion house, built in the 1860s as a home for the owner of Carrongrove Paper Mill and his family.

Period features have been retained and sympathetically restored or recreated.

Key selling points include Gothic-arched sash-and-case windows, high ceilings, and large rooms “complemented by the very best contemporary design and luxury finishes”.

A grand staircase with ornate wooden balustrade and and original stained glass windows (pictured) also feature.

The building sits in its own landscaped grounds, which include a “formal” front garden.

Joanne Casey, Director of Mactaggart & Mickel said:

“These apartments are truly unique, having been architect-designed to showcase this wonderful building.

“It is no surprise that one apartment has already been snapped up.

“This is an opportunity to purchase a stunning property that celebrates Scotland’s proud architectural heritage combined with modern, light filled interiors.”