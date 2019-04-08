Carron Valley bikers gear up for 2019 CHAS Easter egg run

Hundreds of kind-hearted bikers are expected to take part in this year’s Carron Valley Easter Egg Run in aid of Childrens Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Those taking part will depart from the car park opposite the Boardwalk restaurant at 10am on Sunday, April 21 before hitting the open road over the Clackmannanshire Bridge towards Kinross Services.

Once there a few Carron Valley Motorcycle Club representatives will personally deliver the easter eggs to the children at Rachel House and spend some time with them and their families.

Around 200 bikers are expected to turn out on the day.

The event is open to anyone who rides scooters, tricycles or motorbikes.

Learners are also welcome to take part and anyone interested can find out more by visiting the Carron Valley MCC Facebook page or calling Wullie on 07752844698 or Tam on 07949060336.