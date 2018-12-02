Carillons are ringing out for Christmas

Dunblane Cathedral is the magnificent setting for a spectacular Christmas concert featuring more than 30 handbell musicians with full instrumental and choral support next Sunday (December 9).

More than 20 singers along with woodwind, strings, percussion and keyboard instrumentalists will combine to present what’s billed as an amazing feast of festive music in the annual Carols and Carillons Christmas Concert.

Star turns in this unique evening also include the Sweet Harmony Barbershop Chorus Male Voice Choir - and there will be plenty of opportunity to sing along to a variety of well known carols.

The Dunblane Handbell Ensemble, led by Malcolm Wilson, has a wide repertoire spanning classical, modern, sacred and secular music, and has helped raise many thousands of pounds for numerous charities.

To round off the evening there will be coffee and mince pies in the hall following the concert.

Admission to this family-friendly occasion, which starts at 7.30pm, are £8 (£5 concession) with children going free.