Care home plan gets go ahead despite residents’ objections

A plan to convert a house into a care home for children and young people has been give the green light despite residents seeing red.

Householders in Alloa Road, Carron, lodged objections against Denny-based FTS Care Ltd’s plans to change the use of the house at 38 Alloa Road to create a residential care home for teenagers.

An Alloa Road resident, who did not want to be named, said: “This is a quiet street and the wrong place to have something like this. There is also the added traffic it will bring to the street and the safety risk that will pose.”

The application, which was never called to go before the council’s planning committee, was granted permission by council planning officers on Wednesday, January 10.