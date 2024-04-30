Car driver and child passenger taken to hospital following school bus crash in Falkirk town centre
A two vehicle smash involving a school bus and a car led to traffic chaos and resulted in a female driver and child passenger being taken to hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a crash involving a car and bus at 8.35am today. The female car driver and her child passenger have been taken to Forth Valley Hospital. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.
"There are road closures in place at Cow Wynd and Williamson Street."
