Car crashes into tree on B905 near Hills of Dunipace Cemetery

A woman was taken to hospital after she crashed her car into a tree near Hills of Dunipace Cemetery.

The 43-year-old driver was left trapped inside the red Skoda Octavia following the accident this afternoon.

However, she is not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

Police shut off a section of the B905 in Larbert at around 1pm so a fire crew could help the woman out of the vehicle.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A 43-year-old female was trapped in her vehicle for a short period of time.

“She was taken to hospital for assessment. The road was reopened at about 1.55pm.”