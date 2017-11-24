Canine Christmas capers with the real Santa Paws

Has your four-legged friend been good this year, and if so is he or she getting a special Christmas treat?

Staff at a Dogs Trust rehoming centre reckon every well-behaved dog deserves the chance to meet “the real Santa Paws”, currently visiting Scotland from the North Pole.

The unusual Christmas event at the charity’s West Calder rehoming centre on Sunday, December 3, and runs from noon till 3pm.

Entertainments to enjoy include Rudolph’s Road Dog Game and a tombola stall, and there are tasty refreshments for dogs and humans alike.

But the star of the show is inevitably going to be Santa Paws.

There’s no entry fee, but to meet Mr Paws visitors are asked to bring along a present for one of the dogs at the centre.

A spokesperson said: “The dogs at the rehoming centre will be so grateful and will love the generosity and Christmas spirit - so come along and join in on some festive fun that the whole family can enjoy.”

The Rehoming centre is at Bentyhead, West Calder, EH55 8LE.

For more information about the event or any of the 50 dogs at the rehoming centre, contact the centre on 01506 873459.