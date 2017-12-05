Candlelit service for babies

A candlelit remembrance service will be held next week for families who have suffered the pain of losing a baby.

Organised by stillbirth and neonatal charity SANDS, Lights of Love is a family-friendly evening of carols, inspirational readings and beautiful musical performances.

Bereaved parents will have the opportunity to light a candle and hang a special message on the Lights of Love tree, in memory of their child.

The Central Scotland service will take place at St Mary’s Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling on Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

SANDS is a UK-wide charity supporting anyone affected by the death of a baby. Sadly, thousands of babies die each year in the UK. Fifteen babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day.

For more information, call Caroline Wright on 07762 790751 or email mail@forthvalleysands.org.uk.