Canal Carnival now recruiting Falkirk boaters

Boaters, kayakers and canoeists keen to join an Armada of vessels in the spectacular Canal Carnival in May are being asked to get in touch and register their interest.

The big event is over three days from May 24 to 26, and is being staged to celebrate the grand reopening of the whole length of the Forth and Clyde Canal to boat traffic after a shutdown of bridges at Twechar and Bonnybridge which lasted almost a year.

The Carnival will see a rolling programme of events taking place around Falkirk, Auchinstarry and on to Kirkintilloch - and scores of boats are likely to join the floating cavalcade past the Helix.

Work to repair both bridges is now underway, thanks to a Scottish Government cash bailout of more than £1.6m, and the carnival is being staged partly to those who helped to make the case for additional funding.

The flotilla will gather at the Falkirk Wheel on the evening of Friday, May 24 for a festival of food, drink and music.

On the morning of Saturday May 25 they will travel to Auchinstarry for another gathering, before setting off on Sunday. May 26th to Kirkintilloch.

Following the event, boaters are invited to explore and enjoy the many wonders of the Lowland Canals network, from beautiful Bowling Harbour at the Firth of Clyde to Edinburgh Quay in the heart of the capital.

Anyone looking to take part in the event are asked to email robinhedf@hotmail.co.uk for further details.