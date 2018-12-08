Can you save The Pineapple from rogue plant invasion?

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is looking for volunteers for special projects in January - including one of Falkirk’s oddest but most cherished landmarks.

The Pineapple - so called because that’s exactly what it looks like - is a folly created at the order of the Earl of Dunmore back in 1761, when the knobbly-skinned fruit was the most exotic and deluxe delicacy imaginable.

Fast forward to 2018 and it is still as much an iconic local sight as ever, but currently under threat from invasive plants - namely rhododendrons.

Now NTS is set to clear the cut back all the unwanted foliage at the site, near Airth, in a special one-day operation on January 12.

It’s not a problem unique to Falkirk, by any means, because another project on the list involves exactly the same exercise at Falkland Palace, once the out-of-town pleasure palace of the kings and queens of Scotland.

Julie Bond, Conservation Volunteer Co-ordinator for NTS, said: The love for Scotland is at the centre of what we do, so we’re excited to be announcing this season’s outdoor programme of events.

“Our conservation volunteers make a massive contribution to the care of the Trust’s 200,000 acres of countryside, historic estates and beautiful gardens.

“If you enjoy the outdoors and fancy doing something a bit different this winter, please get in touch – new members are always welcome.”

Becoming a Conservation Volunteer costs £25 for non-members of NTS and is free for current members.

Volunteers can choose how little or often they’d like to participate in activities.

Full information about all upcoming projects is available at www.nts.org.uk/volunteering-jobs/conservation-volunteer-groups