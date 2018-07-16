Can you please send my 102-year-old auntie a birthday card?

A considerate nephew from Tyne and Wear is asking complete strangers to help make his auntie’s 102nd birthday on Sunday extra special.

Ron Clark (52) has already given 101-year-old Wyn Davison a Christmas to remember, going public with an appeal for people to send her Christmas cards – which resulted in over 400 messages and good wishes – some from as far afield as New Zealand and Australia – winging their way to the former WRAF service woman’s home in Washington.

Now, to mark Wyn’s 102nd birthday, Ron is asking people from the Falkirk and Grangemouth area to take the time to send her birthday greetings.

Ron said: “She was in the WRAF during the Second World War and was stationed all over the place. We think she may have been in the Falkirk or Grangemouth area at one stage, but she can’t really remember.”

Wyn, who lives near Ron, is no longer able to get out and about much any more, but does get regular visits from Ron and her carers and is still in good health for her advanced age.

If you remember Wyn from her wartime posting or if you even just want to send her birthday greetings, you can post cards to 98 Rowan Avenue, Washington, Tyne and Wear NE98 9AG.