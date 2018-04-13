Campaign sees a blue boost at The Kelpies

Dozens of Parkinson’s Disease sufferers, along with their families and supporters, gathered at Falkirk’s most famous landmark to mark World Parkinson’s Day - and to raise awareness of the key issues involved.

The iconic horses were illuminated in blue to send out a Scotland-wide message of solidarity with the thousands across the country who battle to cope with the debilitating effects of the illness.

Annie Macleod, Director of Parkinson’s UK in Scotland, said: “Parkinson’s symptoms can affect every aspect of a person’s life. Living with Parkinson’s is not easy but it can be made much better if there is wider understanding and awareness of what having Parkinson’s means.”

It has more than 40 symptoms, many little known by the general public - something charity Parkinson’s UK aims to change.