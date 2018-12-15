Camelon Winter Fair success for Sensory Centre

Camelon‘s Forth Valley Sensory Centre has raised £2,000 from its fun-packed annual Winter Fair - both from the day itself and a well-supported raffle.

The event was supported by a number of local businesses and stall holders, with gifts for all ages and budgets.

Fun time at the Fair means painted faces.

Tesco in Camelon made sure Santa had plenty of selection boxes for younger visitors to take away, and fun activities including a treasure trail, face painting and slime making.

The halls were packed with stalls from local companies and entrepreneurs including Your Wellness In Mind – Aloe Vera Products, Zoey Bows, Grace Chocolates, Bowls N’ Bags, Partylite, Silent Sparkles and The Wee Kitchen Company.

Alongside these were festive favourites including tombola, home baking, handmade knitted goods and Christmas decorations.

Also on offer were Henna tattoos from Rhiannon and beauty treatments from Fiona Rae.

All the stall holders donated prizes to an overflowing raffle, in which the top prize was a pleasure flight with Tayside Aviation.

Runners up received hampers, courtesy of Solicitors For Older People Scotland and Slimming world Camelon - and prizes also included a family pass for swimming and soft play at The Mariner Centre.

Centre Manager Jacquie Winning said: “A huge thanks to everyone who came along to the winter Fair, held a stall, donated a prize or volunteered their time to make the event happen.

“This is a great chance for us to show the local community what we do and what a great place this is to visit, not just for people with sight or hearing loss but also their friends, families and the wider public.”

More than 30 volunteers helped in the café, man stalls, sell raffle tickets or provide assistance to visitors - including Santa and his Elves.

A special hamper raffle, organised by Centre user Nan Hamilton - packed with goodies donated by Centre Staff and the local community - raised an additional £480 in the run up to the event.

Other charities and third sector organisations were also present, with both Guide Dogs and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf raising funds and letting people know about their important work.