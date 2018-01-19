Camelon volunteers’ efforts praised

This week saw a celebration thank you event for volunteers at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon.

Attendees enjoyed a buffet lunch from the Café and a fun quiz courtesy of volunteer John Ormsby.

Centre manager Jacquie Winning thanked everyone for their help and made the point that the centre would not be able to run without volunteer support.

A range of opportunities are available and anyone interested in volunteering there can contact Caroline Storey on 01324 590888.

The centre will host the first Braveheart Walk of the year on January 23. The walk is a gentle stroll around the area, ending at Carmuirs Golf Course.

Meet at the Centre for 1pm. This is part of a schedule of monthly and weekly walks in the local area designed for over 50s who want to get out and be a bit more active and make some new friends.

A full list of the walks is available on the centre’s website.

The art group with Brendan, based at Camelon Education Centre, restarts on January 24 at 1.30pm and there is a small charge for materials.

Please contact reception to book your place.

Pictured above are two of the volunteers, Nora and Roberta.