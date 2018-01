Camelon railway station is likely to be noisy at night from now until Thursday, because of platform resurfacing work involving the use of mini excavators.

The resurfacing work will run from 9pm until 8am each day.

Meanwhile Network Rail is erecting metal work between Larbert, Camelon, Carmuirs and Polmont, from 11.55pm tonight until 9am, and from 9pm till 5am each day until Thursday.

