Camelon Sensory Centre gains £100k green grant boost

A project run by Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre has been awarded just short of £103,000 by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

The centre’s Making Sense of Energy Saving initiative will help people across Forth Valley with sight or hearing loss to reduce their energy use and carbon emissions while also addressing fuel poverty.

The project will include accessible home energy advice and discussions about climate change.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “The Climate Challenge Fund helps communities to embrace the transition to a carbon-neutral society by supporting local initiatives across Scotland.

“While climate change is a global challenge, projects like this one by Forth Valley Sensory Centre send out the important message that we all have a part to play in protecting our planet.

“At the same time, this project will help the centre’s users to reduce their energy bills, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is one of 22 new recipients across Scotland in the latest round of awards for 2019-21.

Organisations can find out more about applying for funding by clicking on the Climate Challenge Fund link at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org

